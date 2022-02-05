Prep roundup: Central Valley, Mead, East Valley earn Greater Spokane League wrestling championships

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL wrestling championships

At Cheney HS

4A: Braedyn Kuntz (182 pounds) and Riley Phillips (195) led eight individual winners and Central Valley ran away with the team title. Lewis and Clark placed second with three winners, including heavyweight Quinnton Flores.

Third-place Gonzaga Prep had three winners, including Mario Rivera (220).

3A: James Mason (113), Cole Turner (132), Jake Mark (138) led six winners for Mead and the Panthers took the top spot.

North Central’s Kenndyl Mobley (126) and University’s Q’veli Quintanilla (145) also were among the winners.

U-Hi was second and Mt. Spokane placed third.

2A: Orlando Morales (220) and Alonzo Vargas (285) earned individual honors and East Valley (280.5) edged Pullman (264) for the team title.

The Greyhounds had five winners: Gavin McCloy (113), Aydin Peltier (120), Ivan Acosta (138), Jeroen Smith (145) and Gabriel Smith (152).

Zach Lopez (132) was an individual winner for third-place Shadle Park (230.5).

For complete GSL wrestling championship results, visit spokesman.com/high-school-sports/scores/wrestling/.

Boys basketball

Davenport 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38: Tennessee Rainwater scored 26 points and the Gorillas (16-4, 9-3) beat the visiting Broncos (12-8, 6-5) in a Northeast 2B game. Hunter Dinkins led LRS with 12 points.

Coeur d’Alene 75, Sandpoint 50: Tugg Wellsandt hit six 3-pointers for 18 points and the visiting Vikings (12-4, 6-2) beat the Bulldogs (4-13, 0-6) in an Inland Empire game. Steven Burgess added 18 points for CdA. Jacob Eldridge scored 14 points and Ethan Butler had 13 for Sandpoint.