Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga looks to continue winning streak against skidding BYU

Pregame

Gonzaga and Brigham Young’s seasons are going in opposite directions.

The No. 2 Bulldogs (18-2, 7-0 WCC) are on a 11-game win streak going into a road meeting with the Cougars (17-7, 5-4) tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Meanwhile, BYU has dropped its last three games, losing to San Francisco 73-59 on Thursday and Santa Clara and Pacific last week.

Pacific hadn’t won in WCC play and was on a 7-game losing streak before beating BYU.

Gonzaga seems to be unstoppable, especially if freshman Chet Holmgren is playing at his best. The Bulldogs touted rookie scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks in a 92-62 win over San Diego on Thursday.

Calling up the stat line ☎️ 😮‍💨



𝟚𝟛𝕡𝕥𝕤 | 𝟡-𝟙𝟚 𝔽𝔾 | 𝟙𝟚𝕣𝕖𝕓𝕤 | 𝟜𝕓𝕝𝕜 pic.twitter.com/ZvQicKsVhf — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 4, 2022

I know it’s the WCC. I know he’s skinny. But the way Chet Holmgren got his 23 PTS, 12 REBS, 4 BLK last night vs USD translates to the NBA. Outside of Victor Wembanyama, I haven’t seen many teenage 7-footers who can do what he can. Broke it down live from San Diego w/ @ESPNAshley. pic.twitter.com/HVLzFfjFqA — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) February 4, 2022

Series history

Gonzaga dominated BYU in its first meeting this year with a 110-84 win in the Kennel. The 26 point margin of victory was the third most in the 28-game series history, which the Bulldogs lead 21-7.

Team stats

BYU Gonzaga Points 73.4 90.9 Points allowed 66.4 65.7 Field goal pct. 44.7 53.7 Rebounds 39.8 42.3 Assists 14.0 19.3 Blocks 3.5 5.8 Steals 5.0 6.8 Streak Lost 3 Won 11

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Alex Barcello (BYU) 17.3 46.7 88.4 Drew Timme (GU) 17.9 60.4 69.6 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Fousseyni Traore (BYU) 8.2 5.8 2.4 Chet Holmgren (GU) 8.9 7.2 1.7 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Te’Jon Lucas (BYU) 4.4 2.4 29.9 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.4 1.9 29.6

Game preview

Opposites attract: Surging Gonzaga tries to extend struggling Cougars’ losing streak BYU, coming off a brutal road swing last week with losses by a combined four points to Santa Clara and Pacific, held player-only meetings and lengthy coach-player conversations earlier this week trying to get back on track. Things only got worse when San Francisco clipped BYU’s 12-game home winning streak with a decisive 73-59 win on Thursday. | Read more »

Gonzaga-BYU key matchup: Alex Barcello a bright spot in BYU’s losing skid BYU’s Alex Barcello is typically at the top of every opponent’s scouting report. It’s no different for second-ranked Gonzaga. | Read more »

