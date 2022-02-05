Cache Reset
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga looks to continue winning streak against skidding BYU

Pregame

Gonzaga and Brigham Young’s seasons are going in opposite directions.

The No. 2 Bulldogs (18-2, 7-0 WCC) are on a 11-game win streak going into a road meeting with the Cougars (17-7, 5-4) tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Meanwhile, BYU has dropped its last three games, losing to San Francisco 73-59 on Thursday and Santa Clara and Pacific last week. 

Pacific hadn’t won in WCC play and was on a 7-game losing streak before beating BYU.

Gonzaga seems to be unstoppable, especially if freshman Chet Holmgren is playing at his best. The Bulldogs touted rookie scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks in a 92-62 win over San Diego on Thursday.

Series history

Gonzaga dominated BYU in its first meeting this year with a 110-84 win in the Kennel. The 26 point margin of victory was the third most in the 28-game series history, which the Bulldogs lead 21-7. 

Team stats

  BYU Gonzaga
Points 73.4 90.9
Points allowed 66.4 65.7
Field goal pct. 44.7 53.7
Rebounds 39.8 42.3
Assists 14.0 19.3
Blocks 3.5 5.8
Steals 5.0 6.8
Streak Lost 3 Won 11

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Alex Barcello (BYU) 17.3 46.7 88.4
Drew Timme (GU) 17.9 60.4 69.6
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Fousseyni Traore (BYU) 8.2 5.8 2.4
Chet Holmgren (GU) 8.9 7.2 1.7
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Te’Jon Lucas (BYU) 4.4 2.4 29.9
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.4 1.9 29.6

Game preview

More on the Zags

