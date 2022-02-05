VIP Production Northwest is confident about the entertainment outlook for 2022

Troy Reit is the CEO of VIP Production Northwest, but like everyone else in the live entertainment business, the Whitworth University alum hasn’t received the Very Important Person treatment since March 2020.

“It hasn’t been easy with COVID, which has had a big impact on us,” Reit said from his Shadle Park office. “I spent months sitting in a cold, dark office trying to survive COVID. It was scary, and it was touch and go for a time. But we’re coming back with a vengeance. I’m very excited about what’s happening.

“There are new venues opening up. We’re looking forward to more (concert) traffic in town. (Spokane Arena director of entertainment) Matt (Meyer) is doing a great job bringing more quality acts to the area. We’re excited about 2022.”

VIP Production Northwest, which has worked on the annual Festival at Sandpoint since its inception in 1983, is looking forward to this year’s event since another facet of the festival will fall under their umbrella. The Festival at Sandpoint is scheduled for July 28-Aug. 7.

“I’m excited about it since we’re doing the audio for the first time at the Sandpoint festival, and I’m an audio guy,” Reit said. “I love everything about the Sandpoint festival, the festival and the town, which is so music-oriented and arts-oriented. It looks like we’ll be doing everything there this year, the lighting, the sound, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

VIP Production will also be returning to the Pavilion at Riverfront. “We assisted at the Pavilion last summer,” Reit said. “We didn’t have all of the gear then, but we have the gear now to do the Pavilion, and we’re looking at working with Northern Quest. There are so many possibilities.”

As long as COVID-19 relents during the spring and summer, there’s hope for VIP Production and the concert industry. “We’re looking ahead since there is normally a quieter time of season for us,” Reit said. “The outlook is good.

“We’re counting on this being a good year. We’re investing a bunch of money in equipment. The possibilities are great. Pro Sound (Audio) went out of business. He (Pro Sound Audio owner Hal Lotsenhizer) shut everything down and sold all of his gear.”

Lotsenhizer, who shuttered his business in 2021 after a 20-year run, didn’t shut down due to COVID-19. “I just thought it was time,” Lotsenhizer said from his south side home. “Enough was enough.” Lotsenhizer isn’t as upbeat as Reit. The problem with the Spokane market is that it’s basically three months, that is the summer, Lotsenhizer said.

“Not much happens here during the wintertime. Most of the taverns here have their own PA system. You have to hustle to do the best that you can during the summer months,” he said. “It’s not the same market as Seattle, which is sad because we have lots of good gear here. Troy has really good gear. But when you look out west, all of the sound and production companies are doing well in Seattle since the venues benefit from a milder climate and a longer season.”

Reit is optimistic even though the venue bridge from Spokane to Minneapolis took a hit courtesy of COVID-19 when Missoula’s Riverfront Triangle Entertainment complex was discontinued in May 2020.

“People are hungry for live entertainment,” Reit said. “They want to experience concerts and live events again. When you go into a recession, live events still go on. People are willing to spend money even when they have less money to spend on live entertainment. Now it’s about having the shows coming back to town, and they will be over the next couple of months.

“It’ll be great since people are more comfortable seeing concerts in outdoor venues and indoor venues, as well, now. I’m confident that 2022 is going to be a very good year for us, for Spokane and the concert industry.”