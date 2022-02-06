Chad White to close his two High Tide Lobster Bar locations

Chef and restaurateur Chad White is closing his two High Tide Lobster Bar locations in Spokane as the price of lobster is no longer sustainable for his company and consumers, White said Sunday morning.

“We will stay open until we’re out of product, but I anticipate this Monday or Tuesday being the end as all purchases from our vendors have been halted,” White said.

White said he has operated High Tide with margins well below industry standards hoping that prices would drop; however, they’ve only continued to increase. The current wholesale price of lobster High Tide sources is more than $64 per pound.

The industry standard for food cost percentage in a seafood restaurant is about 29% to 33%, which means to meet that benchmark, White would need to sell his lobster roll for $59 per roll, he said.

“The majority of our consumers will not pay for that, and I don’t blame them, nor do I want to charge it,” said White, who grew up in Spokane Valley and competed on season 13 of “Top Chef” on Bravo.

Last summer, High Tide introduced a few new menu items, including the shrimp roll, spicy yellowfin tuna roll and the scallop and bacon roll, each at $16 per roll to bring the price point down on the menu.

However, guests either just paid the higher price for lobster or left empty-handed – and most with something negative to say about the gouging hole it left in their wallets, White said. The lobster roll when High Tide opened in 2019 was $16; it’s currently $38 based on the cost of lobster.

“I worked hard to get High Tide Lobster Bar trademarked with the intention to grow into outside markets,” White said. “I hope I can eventually bring it back into the market when the lobster prices and the supply chain settle down.”

White said his team is working on new and fun fast-casual concepts that will support the demand that comes with multiple sports venues, office tenants and families in the area and catering to a broader demographic.

“The Numerica Building skywalk location and Wonder Building location have been incredible opportunities, and I’m committed to being a part of their growth and success,” White said. The Numerica location, at 502 W. Riverside Ave., temporarily closed in June.

“I’m extremely thankful for the support of our community over the last two years, and I look forward to bringing them the same level of quality with new and exciting eateries,” White said. High Tide in the Wonder Building, at 835 N. Post St., is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

White said he plans to reopen both locations with new concepts at the beginning of summer. Chad White Hospitality Group also includes Zona Blanca downtown and TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ in Spokane Valley.

White announced last month that he is opening the taco shop Uno Mas in Spokane Valley in mid-March.