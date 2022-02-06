Sheriff’s Office: Man shot and killed in Spokane Valley on Sunday night

A man was shot and killed just after 6 p.m. Sunday in Spokane Valley following what witnesses described as an argument, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred in the 9300 block of East Montgomery Avenue, according to a news release. Witnesses reported yelling and arguing, multiple gunshots then seeing someone flee on foot, according to the release.

Deputies attempted to render aid to the man shot, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities continued searching for the shooter Sunday evening. As of 8:30 p.m., they had not located anyone and the search is continuing, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Check, (509) 456-2233, and reference case #10015055.