The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Idaho

100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: Authorities seize booze-filled Pullman rail car in Boise

A federal district attorney seized a “Westbrook” rail car and arrested the porter after a suitcase full of whiskey and more booze was found in a linen closet on this day in 1922. (S-R archives)
A federal district attorney seized a “Westbrook” rail car and arrested the porter after a suitcase full of whiskey and more booze was found in a linen closet on this day in 1922. (S-R archives)
By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review
A federal district attorney seized a “Westbrook” rail car and arrested the porter after a suitcase full of whiskey and more booze was found in a linen closet on this day in 1922. (S-R archives)
A federal district attorney seized a “Westbrook” rail car and arrested the porter after a suitcase full of whiskey and more booze was found in a linen closet on this day in 1922. (S-R archives)

An entire Pullman sleeping car was seized by federal authorities on suspicion that it was, in essence, a rolling gin joint.

The “Westbrook” rail car, which was running between Spokane and Boise on the Union Pacific system, was impounded for six hours in Boise by a federal district attorney.

Prohibition officials raided the “Westbrook” and found a suitcase full of whiskey and more booze in a linen closet. The Pullman porter, Walter Parnell, of Spokane, and two others were arrested for possession of liquor.

The “Westbrook” was finally released after Parnell’s bond was posted. It was allowed to continue on to Spokane, minus the liquor.

Authorities believed it was the first sleeping car ever seized under the Volstead Act.

From the school beat: A state inspector declared Hillyard High School “the worst of its size in the state.”

No other school, he said, has “such miserable housing conditions.”

The school’s principal agreed. She said the school had 170 full-time students in a building built for far fewer.

Among other problems, the school had no place to hold proper assemblies. When the school did try to hold an assembly, “the pupils sit three to a seat, line the walls and overflow into the halls.”

The Hillyard basketball team had to abandon its season because it had no place to practice.

A $50,000 bond issue failed by a few votes the previous spring, but the inspector and the principal said they had no choice but to try again.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Idaho