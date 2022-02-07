Court documents: Victim in Friday stabbing remains hospitalized, suspect in jail

The man stabbed at a downtown Spokane apartment building this weekend remained hospitalized Monday as his alleged attacker made his first court appearance.

James C. Speelman was arrested shortly after the stabbing Saturday night.

Late Friday night, witnesses say Speelman came to the Avondale Court apartments at 229 W. Second Ave., according to court documents.

There he got into a verbal confrontation with Ryan Casto, a caregiver for a resident of the building, according to court documents.

Witnesses did not indicate what the men were arguing about.

As the argument intensified, Casto walked away, according to multiple witnesses. Casto walked out to his car. Speelman followed then grabbed Casto and punched him, witnesses told police.

One witnesses said Speelman say “I’m going to (expletive) stab you,” a few times, according to court documents.

Speelman stabbed Casto in the stomach, head, and ear, according to court documents.

Police arrived a short time later and Speelman dropped the knife, according to one witness.

After tending to Casto, officers went up to Speelman, who when asked if he was the guy with the knife responded “yeah” and “the knife is on the ground over there,” according to court documents.

Speelman was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Casto was taken to Providence Sacred Heart where he remained in satisfactory condition as of Monday afternoon.