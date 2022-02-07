COVID-19 hospitalizations high but declining in Washington

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are declining in Washington but remain high compared to much of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, 1,753 patients were being treated in Washington hospitals with the virus, a decrease from two weeks ago when 2,180 patients were hospitalized with the virus statewide.

Eastern Washington COVID numbers are expected to peak as early as this week, mirroring the decrease in cases and hospitalizations seen in Western Washington.

The omicron wave continues to impact data reporting of recent cases at both the state and local levels, which will delay the reporting of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Locally, the Spokane Regional Health District encourages evaluating trends instead of daily case counts. Data will fluctuate until staffing and resources stabilize.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Monday. Over the weekend, the district reported 1,119 new COVID cases.

There have been 1,221 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 183 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane County.

The Panhandle Health District reported 511 COVID cases over the weekend and on Monday in addition to three deaths.

There have been 853 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 109 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher can be reached at (509) 459-5467 or at arielled@spokesman.com.