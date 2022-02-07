The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

ESPN2 to broadcast Saturday’s game between No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 22 Saint Mary’s

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 7, 2022

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, middle, drives between Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0), guard Quinn Clinton (2) and forward Matthias Tass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.  (Associated Press)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

The first ranked matchup of the West Coast Conference season will be on national television.

ESPN2 has picked up the broadcast rights for Saturday’s game between No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 22 Saint Mary’s, GU announced on Monday. Tipoff at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane is set for 7 p.m.

It’ll be the first meeting between GU and SMC this season, but also the first meeting of ranked WCC teams after the Gaels (19-4, 7-1) cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday morning. The Bulldogs (19-2, 8-0) remained at No. 2 in the rankings. 

Saint Mary’s will be playing for the third time this week when Saturday’s game tips off. The Gaels will make a short trip across the Bay Area on Tuesday to play a surging Santa Clara team that’s won five of its last six games before hosting San Diego in Moraga on Thursday. Gonzaga, meanwhile, hosts Pacific on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The longtime WCC rivals have played a total of 106 times since 1972, with Gonzaga owning a 75-31 record in the all-time series. The Bulldogs have won nine of the last 10 games between the teams, though Saint Mary’s was the last team to win a game at the Kennel, beating GU 74-71 in 2018. Since then, Mark Few’s team has maintained the nation’s longest active win streak, which is currently at 63 games. 

