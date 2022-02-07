A Grip on Sports: From a rubber chicken to some groovy shoes, this is Spirit Week for Spokane-area high school basketball

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s Spirit Week among the Spokane-area high schools. It wasn’t the week intended when the season began, but it’s the week available due to the pandemic.

•••••••

• The games begin tonight with the granddaddy of them all, the Rubber Chicken. The competition for Chuck, between Lewis and Clark and Ferris, has been around since we were young.

The schedule continues with the Stinky Sneaker (between University and Central Valley) Tuesday, the Golden Throne (between West Valley and East Valley) Wednesday and the Groovy Shoes (North Central and Shadle Park) Thursday.

All games will be at the Arena, really the only place large enough to allow the participants – and, yes, those is the stands are the real participants – to spread out some and avoid becoming another statistic in the ongoing battle with COVID-19.

The games? They are the centerpieces, sure, and are the closest thing many of our high school basketball players get to a college – or state tournament – experience. But they are as close to the usual regular season game as Christmas is to July 4th.

We’ve been lucky enough to experience these games in three different ways: In the stands as a fan; on press row as a reporter; and on the bench as a coach. Each has challenges. Each has positives. Each are part of a uniquely Spokane experience.

An experience as fun as anything high school athletics has to offer.

• We have a confession to make. We didn’t watch one second of the Pro Bowl. Didn’t see Russell Wilson don the venerated uniform of the NFC and show his skills behind an offensive line, including the Hawks’ Duane Brown, that had all of a week to come together as a unit.

Sorry. When we had time to watch sports yesterday, we watched golf from Pebble Beach. There was actually a little more defense being played on the Monterey Peninsula than in Las Vegas.

• Another confession. We did watch the Olympics a while on Sunday. About two or three minutes of figure skating while were eating a late dinner.

It was really exciting. The dinner, we mean. Nachos.

Actually, though, we wished we had been able to watch a little more yesterday. Life intervened. We read good things about the skiing – our Emma Epperly has a story today on Susie Luby, a Spokane resident who won a bronze in downhill in Sapporo, Japan 50 years ago – and hockey. And we hope to catch some luge, skeleton and bobsled over the next few days. They are our favorite winter Olympic sports.

• We alluded to this a bit Sunday, but it’s interesting to look two-thirds of the way through college basketball’s regular season and see Gonzaga and Arizona as the top-ranked teams in Ken Pomeroy’s rating system.

There is a common thread there, of course. Tommy Lloyd, Arizona’s first-year coach, sat next to Mark Few on the Gonzaga bench for about two decades. Of all the assistants who left GU – Billy Grier to San Diego, Leon Rice to Boise State among them – it’s Lloyd who has had the most success right off the bat.

The reason for that is simple, and one of the main draws Lloyd saw as he pursued the job. There was talent in Tucson. And Lloyd, a consummate recruiter, was able to add enough right pieces to augment it. The Wildcats are 19-2 heading into tonight’s rivalry game at Arizona State. They have a two-game, loss-column lead in the Pac-12. And they play the game in eerily similar ways to Gonzaga.

Which is, of course, no surprise.

•••

Gonzaga: Speaking of the Bulldogs, their freshman phenom, Chet Holmgren, has really come on as of late. That well-known fact is the centerpiece of Jim Meehan’s usual look back at the latest win, this one at BYU last Saturday. … The women don’t have the luxury of looking back. Or dwelling on the second-half collapse against the Cougars in McCarthey earlier that same day. Lisa Fortier and the Zags host San Francisco tonight in the Kennel, a game that was supposed to be played Dec. 30, but was postponed due to a viral outbreak. Jim Allen has a preview. … The polls are released this morning. Here is Seth Davis ballot and his reasons for it. … Around the WCC, will BYU be able to pull out of the funk that’s caused it to lose four consecutive games?

WSU: The women had a chance to really cement their NCAA bon a fides Sunday but fell behind by a lot at Utah and their rally came up short, 72-66. … As happens most every year, a few Cougar football players earn the opportunity to show what they can do at an all-star game. Colton Clark tells us how they performed. … Colton has a story on a recent football commitment that came at one of the most overlooked, but important, positions. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Washington’s winning streak ended at Stanford, as the Huskies lost 87-69. … Colorado’s win over Oregon State gives the Buffs some momentum going into their rivalry game with Utah. The Utes are also optimistic for some reason. … UCLA’s awful weekend has the Bruins in the doldrums. … The crowds are back at McKale and not just for the men. … It was terrible weekend in Arizona for the Oregon schools. Both the Oregon State and Oregon women were swept. … In football news, the new USC offensive coordinator has a vision. It’s the head coach’s vision as well. Smart man. … Arizona State has picked up a ninth Division I transfer.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana needs to bounce back after losing to Idaho State at home.

Preps: We mentioned the spirit games above. There is a chance the girls’ contest between West Valley and East Valley might not take place. Steve Christilaw has this story on the low numbers the Knights have been dealing with all season. … Jim Moore’s twin sons are seniors in high school. Their high school basketball careers are about to be over. And that got him to thinking.

Seahawks: Funny, the Hawks had their new defensive coordinator on staff all along. If Clint Hurtt was Pete Carroll’s first choice all along, what took so long to name the former line coach to the spot? Nothing, unless Carroll had others in mind who turned him down.

Mariners: Yes, the lockout will end. Eventually. But when will that be?

•••

• Now excuse me. We have to go put together our clothing choice for tonight’s game. Luckily, the theme revolves around a decade we happened to be alive. Deep in the closet we still have some clothes that are appropriate. Notice we didn’t write “fit.” That would be a little bit of a stretch. Until later …