Man accused of killing his mother in Newport
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 8, 2022
From staff reports
A man reported that he fatally shot his mother Sunday in Newport, Washington.
Jacob Mitchell, 28, was arrested after he called police to say he killed his mother, Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell, 64, at a home in the 100-block of South Fea Avenue in Newport, the Newport Police Department reported in a news release.
Emergency crews provided care to Thompson-Mitchell, but she died at the scene, police said.
Jacob Mitchell was booked in the Pend Oreille County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
