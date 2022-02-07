Man accused of killing his mother in Newport

From staff reports

A man reported that he fatally shot his mother Sunday in Newport, Washington.

Jacob Mitchell, 28, was arrested after he called police to say he killed his mother, Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell, 64, at a home in the 100-block of South Fea Avenue in Newport, the Newport Police Department reported in a news release.

Emergency crews provided care to Thompson-Mitchell, but she died at the scene, police said.

Jacob Mitchell was booked in the Pend Oreille County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.