Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane boys top NC, sets up showdown with Gonzaga Prep; Sloane Gardner paces Cats’ girls

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 7, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Boys basketball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 84, North Central 65: Maverick Sanders scored 20 points, Andrew Rayment added 17 and the Wildcats (17-3, 7-1) beat the Wolfpack (5-13, 2-6) in a league game.

Mt. Spokane faces Gonzaga Prep (12-7, 7-1) on Tuesday with the GSL league title on the line.

Elijah Williams scored 18 points and Donovan Renz added 17 for NC.

Northeast A

Colville 58, Lakeside 53: Rhett Foulkes scored 20 points and the Crimson Hawks (16-4, 9-3) beat the visiting Eagles (13-8, 9-4).

Brock Weilep added 14 points for Colville. Dayne Kreuch led Lakeside with 15 points.

Colville earned the No. 2 seed to the district tournament and a first-round bye, while Lakeside finishes third and faces Riverside in a loser-out on Thursday.

Riverside 74, Newport 46: Jacob Graham scored 15 points, Jordan Nortz added 12 and the Rams (3-15, 2-8) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-16, 0-12) in the district tournament play-in game.

Ronan Sherman led Newport with 12 points.

District 7 2B

St. George’s 58, Upper Columbia Academy 47: Mason Zarlingo scored 13 points, Shawn Jones added 12 and the Dragons (10-10) beat the Lions (3-12) in a first-round game at West Valley HS.

St. George’s faces No. 3 seeded Davenport on Thursday.

Reardan 58, Chewelah 50: Cody Sprecher and Logan Flaa scored 19 points apiece and Reardan (10-10) beat the Cougars (1-16) in a first-round game.

Reardan advances to face No. 2 seeded Colfax on Thursday. Cody Gilroy led Chewelah with 24 points.

Asotin 41, Kettle Falls 39: The Panthers (8-9) beat the Bulldogs (5-15) in a first-round game. Asotin faces No. 1 seeded Liberty on Thursday.

District 7 1B

Selkirk 51, Republic 41: Silas Petrich scored 14 points and the Rangers (3-11) beat the visiting Tigers (2-11) in a loser-out game.

Selkirk advances to face Odessa in a first-round game on Wednesday. Stephen McKay led Republic with 28 points.

Girls basketball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 57, North Central 31: Sloane Gardner scored 20 points with six 3-pointers and the visiting Wildcats (8-10, 5-3) beat the Wolfpack (3-15, 1-7) in a league game.

Bryten Gumke added 13 points for Mt. Spokane. Jenna Wilcox and Greta Marko led NC with eight points apiece.

District 7 2B

Northwest Christian 39, Davenport 31: Paisley Cox scored 11 points and the Crusaders (7-11) beat the Gorillas (4-14) in a first-round game. NWC faces No. 2 seeded Liberty on Thursday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44, Chewelah 22 : The Broncos (10-11) topped the Cougars (1-16) in a first-round game. LRS faces No. 3 seeded Kettle Falls on Thursday.

Upper Columbia 49, Asotin 37: The Lions (8-5) defeated the Panthers (4-10) in a first-round game. UCA faces No. 1 seeded Colfax on Thursday.

Idaho

Lakeland 39, Moscow 36: Addie Kiefer scored 20 points and the Hawks (8-9) beat the visiting Bears (6-16) in the District 1 4A play-in game.

Kenna Simon and Ziya Munyer grabbed eight rebounds apiece for Lakeland, which faces Sandpoint in the district championship series starting Wednesday.

