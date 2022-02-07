1 killed, another wounded in shooting inside Richland Fred Meyer

By Tri-City Herald Staff

One person was killed and at least one other wounded in a Monday morning shooting inside the Richland Fred Meyer store.

Police said the suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting.

If he got away from the 101 Wellsian Way store, police do not know if he ran away or drove off, said Richland police Commander Chris Lee.

Photos from store surveillance footage show the alleged suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

The man wears his hair in a side part.

The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a light-colored or white pickup. People who recognize the man and know his identify, or have any information about his whereabouts, are asked to immediately call police at 509-628-0333.

Once Richland and Kennewick police posted pictures of the alleged suspect and his truck on social media, emergency dispatchers started getting reports of possible sightings of the man at another Richland grocery store and an apartment complex.

Meanwhile, officers continued to go aisle by aisle inside the store looking for employees and customers and any possible evidence.

People reportedly hid and sheltered in place in stock rooms, restrooms, the pharmacy and offices until police could reach them to escort them out safely.

Employees and customers then were directed to wait in the parking lot, where several could be seen hugging and crying.

One witness said they heard at least 10 shots fired inside the store. Police, sheriff’s deputies, troopers and federal agents from across southeastern Washington and Umatilla County were called in to help. A chaplain also responded to the scene.

Richland High, Carmichael Middle, River’s Edge High, Marcus Whitman Elementary, Lewis and Clark Elementary and Christ the King School were on lockdown during the search, according to school officials.

Wellsian in front of the grocery store is blocked with police activity, and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Police have not yet said where people who weren’t involved in the incident can gather to meet up with loved ones who were inside the store.