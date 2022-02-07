Washington State, Pac-12 reschedule two previously postponed games

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s basketball schedule is complete again, the Pac-12 announced Monday.

Two of the Cougs’ previously postponed games – a home contest against cross-state rival Washington and a road tilt at Oregon State – have been rescheduled.

WSU will host the Huskies on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., three days before the Evergreen State foes meet in Seattle. WSU heads to Corvallis to play OSU on Feb. 28, then entertains the Oregon schools the following week.

The rescheduled games versus UW and and the Beavers will both be broadcast on ESPNU.

The first leg of the Apple Cup series had originally been slated to take place Dec. 29, but coronavirus-related issued in WSU’s program forced the game to be pushed back. WSU entered COVID-19 protocols again two weeks later, delaying its road trip to Oregon.

WSU and the Pac-12 recently rescheduled the Cougars’ away game versus Oregon, setting a new date for Feb. 14.

Up next for WSU (14-7, 7-3) is a big matchup against No. 4 Arizona on Thursday at 6 p.m.