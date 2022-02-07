Washington State post Mouhamed Gueye earns third Pac-12 freshman of the week award
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 7, 2022
Mouhamed Gueye pulled in more honors Monday, when the Washington State big man received his third Pac-12 freshman of the week award of the season.
Gueye, a 6-foot-11 Senegal native, totaled 18 points (8 of 13), 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals during the Cougars’ road sweep of the Bay Area schools last week – its first road sweep of Stanford and Cal since 1993.
Gueye also shot 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
He earned the award for the week of Jan. 16 after logging 25 points and 19 rebounds in a home split with the Bay Area programs. He scored 20 points and corralled 15 boards combined in wins over UCSB and Idaho in mid-November.
