Buffalo fish bites are healthful way to indulge in popular sauce

By Ellie Krieger Special to the Washington Post

The Buffalo Bills won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday, but their city will surely be represented at game day gatherings nationwide in the form of finger food slathered in Buffalo sauce. The buttery hot sauce famously coats crispy chicken wings, but it sure doesn’t stop there, and I am all in for just about anything doused in it. I devoured the battered, fried cauliflower covered in the tingly sauce I was served at the last football party I attended.

My wingless entry into the Buffalo sauce arena this go-round are these irresistible fish “poppers.” They are bite-sized chunks of firm, white fish coated lightly in garlic and cayenne-seasoned flour, then seared in a little olive oil until they’re nicely browned outside and flaky inside. They are then given the Buffalo treatment in a mixture of hot sauce tempered with a little melted butter

That hot sauce must be Frank’s Original Red Hot for the most authentic flavor, but any cayenne pepper sauce would technically work. However, since sauces’ heat levels vary, if you are using a different brand, you might want to start with 1 tablespoon and build from there to taste. True to the classic, the fish bites are served with creamy blue cheese dip and quenching celery sticks.

But I like to make my dip a bit differently, with a base of Greek yogurt and a touch of mayo for a lighter, creamy texture and fresh acidity. Together, they hit the Buffalo spot more healthfully and are a delicious way to switch things up while watching the game or to serve as a main course any night you need a dash of fun at the table.

Buffalo Fish Bites With Blue Cheese Dip

For the dip:

¼ cup plain full-fat or low-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1½ teaspoons white wine vinegar

⅓ cup crumbled blue cheese

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the fish:

1¼ pounds firm, white skinless fish fillets, such as mahi mahi, monkfish or grouper, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour or all-purpose gluten-free flour mix

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons canola or grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper hot sauce, ideally Frank’s Original Red Hot, plus more for serving

2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted

4 large stalks celery, cut into sticks, for serving

Make the dip: In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, blue cheese and pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Make the fish: Place the fish into a medium bowl. Sprinkle it with the flour, garlic and cayenne pepper and toss to coat evenly.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the fish and cook, turning three to four times, until browned all over and just cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes total.

While the fish is cooking, in a large bowl, stir together the hot sauce and butter until combined. Add the cooked fish to the bowl with the sauce and toss gently to coat.

Serve the fish with the blue cheese dip and celery sticks, with extra hot sauce on the side, if desired.

Yield: 4 servings

Storage notes: Leftover fish can be refrigerated in a lidded container for up to two days, the dip for up to three days.

Ellie Krieger is a cookbook author and registered nutritionist.