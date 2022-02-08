Carter Collins helps Gonzaga Prep outlast Mt. Spokane in overtime to capture GSL 4A/3A title

By Steve Christilaw For The Spokesman-Review

Carter Collins converted an open layup with 2.6 seconds left in overtime, his only basket of the game, and Jamil Miller tacked on a pair of free throws to lift Gonzaga Prep over Mt. Spokane 64-60 on Tuesday to claim the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A title in the regular-season finale.

The Bullpups finished 8-1 in conference (13-7 overall) with Mt. Spokane (17-4, 7-2) a game behind.

Both teams will be the GSL’s top seed in their respective classifications in the District 8 tournaments that start later in the week.

Mt. Spokane won a nonleague contest at Gonzaga Prep Jan. 7 on a 3-pointer by Ryan Lafferty with 14.9 seconds left.

This one was even closer.

With the Bullpups up 56-52 with just over a minute left in regulation, Xavier Kamalu-Vargas scored to cut the deficit in half, then tied the game on a feed from Maverick Sanders with 33.2 seconds left.

Jayden Stevens drove to the rim looking for a game-winning layup, but the Gonzaga Prep center was denied by Sanders, who blocked the attempt and forced overtime.

Gonzaga Prep was 6 of 6 from the line in overtime. Collins scored the only field goal of the extra period.

This game opened with a salute to the Mt. Spokane seniors but quickly turned into a battle of teams familiar with each other. Players jumped each other’s passes all game long and contested shots at the rim.

Mt. Spokane, buoyed by a full gym and a loud pep band, controlled the tempo for the first three quarters by running down loose balls and corralling rebounds.

Miller finished with 23 points to lead the Bullpups. Stevens added 18 points and Henry Sandberg had 13.

Vargas paced Mt. Spokane with 17 points, while Sanders finished with 12.

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 56, Mt. Spokane 41: Sitara Byrd scored 19 points, Lucy Lynn added 14 and the visiting Bullpups (17-3, 8-1) beat the Wildcats (8-11, 5-4).

The Bullpups secured the GSL 4A top seed to districts. Mt. Spokane is the No. 3 seed in 3A.

Sloane Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 14 points.