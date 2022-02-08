Culinary calendar for Feb. 9-16 – Dim sum cooking class, Kids in the Kitchen, vegan Italian and Valentine’s Day

By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman-Review

This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series – Dinner prepared by chef Steven and paired with three wines. Wednesdays through Feb. 23, 5 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25 meal. (509) 869-1572.

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Cooking Class: Dim Sum – Chef Lesa will teach the class to make har gow, a translucent steamed dumpling with shrimp; xiao long bai, soup dumplings filled with pork, spices and hot broth; and gyoza, pan-fried and steamed with pork and crab and a sweet gyoza sauce. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Valentine’s Meal for Two – Join SCC Inland Northwest Culinary Academy chefs to make crab salad, pan-seared beef tenderloin with mushroom sauce and a specialty dessert for two. Substitutions to accommodate dietary restrictions are available. Contact ce@ccs.spokane.edu or (509) 279-6144. Open to children age 12 and older and adults. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $69.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Kids in the Kitchen – Children learn the skills needed to cook. February’s class is all about chocolate in honor of Valentine’s Day. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $33. (208) 457-8950.

Valentine’s Cooking Demonstration and Wine Dinner – Class will learn to make oysters, shrimp ceviche, pork tenderloin and lavender merengue cookies. Meal will be paired with wine. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $125. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Back to basics – Chef Jonathan will be leading the class in making a classic meal of lemon-herb roasted chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes and Bananas Foster.Feb. 15 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Vegan Italian Cooking Class – Learn to make gnocchi marinara, vegan meatballs, stuffed mushrooms and hazelnut truffles. Feb. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.