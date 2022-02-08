The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Driver accused of striking Franklin Elementary student; police say girl was taken to hospital for observation

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 8, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A Franklin Elementary School student was struck by the driver of a vehicle around 3 p.m. Tuesday outside the South Hill school along East 17th Avenue.

Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said the girl was taken to a local hospital for observation. She said the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening.  

The driver stopped, cooperated with police and showed no signs of impairment, Humphreys said. The driver was cited for suspicion of failure to yield in a school zone crosswalk. Humphreys said the girl was in a crosswalk outside the school when she was hit. 

