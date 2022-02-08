Fire department, police called to bogus Spokane River rescue, officials say

After a man reported a woman was stuck in the Spokane River, fire crews and police officers responded to find the situation was not as it seemed.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to T.J. Meenach Bridge at about 8 p.m. Monday, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

They located a man who appeared intoxicated and told crews the woman he was with had been swept away in the river, Schaeffer said. The report turned out to be false, Schaeffer said.

It was discovered the woman was hiding due to an outstanding minor warrant.

The pair started a fire on a nearby island but were not stuck on the island, which is easily accessible by foot, Schaeffer said.

Although the man and woman were not appropriately dressed for the weather, they were not in distress, Schaeffer said. No one was arrested and the pair left the scene.