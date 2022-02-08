Former Spokane Mayor David Condon tapped in as U.S. Army civilian ambassador

Former Spokane Mayor David Condon has been appointed as a civilian aide to the secretary of the Army.

Condon, who will serve as the civilian aide representing Eastern Washington, was sworn in on Tuesday.

The position will require Condon, who has longstanding military ties, to serve as an ambassador on the Army’s behalf to Eastern Washington and report to the secretary of the Army on regional issues. Every state has at least one civilian aide to the secretary of the Army.

“I am honored to be selected by Sec. (Christine) Wormuth to serve as the (aide) for Eastern Washington,” Condon said in a statement. “After serving in the Army and in national and local government, I look forward to continuing my public service, to serve soldiers and advance the U.S. Army in Eastern Washington.”

Condon served in the Army from 1996 to 2005, leaving at the rank of captain. He then worked in the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers from 2005 until 2011, where he was district director and deputy chief of staff.

After two terms spanning eight years in office as mayor of Spokane, Condon hit his term limit in 2019.

Condon now works as the Premera Blue Cross vice president for Eastern Washington .