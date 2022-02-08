Mobile home destroyed in fire northeast of Spokane
A mobile home was destroyed in a fire northeast of Spokane Tuesday night.
Firefighters said the single-wide home on the 3800 block of Weile Avenue was a complete loss. Battalion Chief Bill Gonzalez with the Spokane Fire Department said the blaze was fully involved when firefighters got to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Nathan Jeffries, division chief for Spokane County Fire District 9.
The fire was out as of about 10 p.m., but Jeffries said crews planned to remain on scene another hour or two.
