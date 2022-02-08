The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 44° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Mobile home destroyed in fire northeast of Spokane

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 8, 2022

A fire engine is pictured at the scene of a mobile home fore on Weile Avenue in north Spokane Tuesday.  (Garrett Cabeza/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
A fire engine is pictured at the scene of a mobile home fore on Weile Avenue in north Spokane Tuesday.  (Garrett Cabeza/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports

A mobile home was destroyed in a fire northeast of Spokane Tuesday night. 

Firefighters said the single-wide home on the 3800 block of Weile Avenue was a complete loss. Battalion Chief Bill Gonzalez with the Spokane Fire Department said the blaze was fully involved when firefighters got to the scene around 8:30 p.m. 

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Nathan Jeffries, division chief for Spokane County Fire District 9. 

The fire was out as of about 10 p.m., but Jeffries said crews planned to remain on scene another hour or two. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety