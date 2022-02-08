One injured in afternoon crash on I-90 in West Plains

A 74-year-old man was injured in a crash on the West Plains on Interstate 90 on Monday afternoon.

Duane R. Burstad, of Deer Park, was driving his 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup east on I-90 at about 4:30 p.m. when he crossed the center median, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash occurred between the exits for state Highway 902 and state Highway 904.

Burstad continued into the westbound lanes, where he collided with an oncoming semitruck, WSP said.

The semi tipped over, landing on its right side in the ditch, WSP said. The driver of the semi, Jack Weidenbach, 23, of Ellensburg, was released at the scene, WSP said.

Burstad’s truck landed in the center median, WSP said. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Burstad was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. He was in serious condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation, WSP said.