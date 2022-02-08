The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Health

Spokane County records first flu death of the season

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 8, 2022

A box of influenza vaccine, Fluzone Quadrivalent 2020-21 Formula, made by Sanofi Pasteur Inc., is opened for use. (Damian Dovarganes)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

A Spokane County resident in her 80s has died from influenza, the first local fatality of the season, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

Flu activity is considered low currently and is much lower than in years before the COVID-19 pandemic, likely due to preventative measures such as masking.

The Spokane County death is the fourth flu death recorded statewide so far this flu season.

Health officials encouraged people to get their flu vaccine to prevent serious complications, especially in people older than 65 , young children and pregnant women.

“Unfortunately, this is an example of how serious flu can be,” Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said in a news release. “Your best chance at protecting yourself and others is to get the flu vaccine.”

There have been four Spokane County residents hospitalized with flu this season. 

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

