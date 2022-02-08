The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Suspect in Fred Meyer shooting in Richland arrested along Interstate 90

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 8, 2022

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting inside the Richland Fred Meyer store on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.  (BOB BRAWDY / BBRAWDY@TRICITYHERALD.COM)
From staff reports

A man accused of shooting two people at a Fred Meyer in Richland was arrested late Monday along Interstate 90 between Spokane and Sprague. 

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested “without incident,” the Richland Police Department said in a news release.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail about 2 a.m. Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder. 

The Tri-City Herald reported that the man who died was Justin Krumbah, 38, who worked as an Instacart shopper. A Fred Meyer employee who was shot remained in critical condition Monday night at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to police.

This report will be updated.

