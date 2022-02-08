Whitworth University appoints ‘86 grad as new vice president of institutional advancement

A week after officially taking the reins as Whitworth University’s president, Scott McQuilkin has announced who will serve in his former job.

Stacey Kamm Smith has been appointed as vice president of institutional advancement, Whitworth announced Tuesday in a release. Smith previously served in the role on an interim basis to fill in for McQuilkin, who was appointed as interim president after former President Beck Taylor left in May.

Smith will oversee institutional advancement activities such as fundraising, marketing and communications. McQuilkin said in a statement that Smith recently assumed oversight of the Whitworth Foundation.

“I am immensely grateful for how Stacey has led institutional advancement over these past eight months and for how she has also been a superb contributor to the president’s cabinet,” McQuilkin said.

Smith worked as a senior associate vice president for institutional advancement at Whitworth for 25 years, according to the university. She graduated from Whitworth in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree and later obtained a master’s degree from Fuller Theological Seminary.

“Being a part of the Whitworth family, first as a student and then as member of the institutional advancement team, has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Smith said in a statement. “I am honored to serve in this new capacity and look forward to working with our outstanding faculty and staff to further Whitworth’s strategic goals.”