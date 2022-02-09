100 years ago in Spokane: A Lewis & Clark student explained what was going through his mind when he decided to join a 27-year-old photographer’s burglary gang

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Photographer K.C. Barclay, 27, was arrested as the fourth member of a sensational department store burglary ring. Suitcases full of stolen loot were found in his photo studio, which police said was the headquarters of the burglary gang.

The other three members were students, including Carl Sorenson, 19, who went to Lewis & Clark High School.

Sorenson made a full confession. He said they entered the Crescent store in the evening and hid from the night watchman all night, until he went off shift at 6 a.m. Then the boys would pack up loot into suitcases until 9 a.m. and take the suitcases to their hotel room.

“I knew I’d get caught some time, but I went into the thing because of the psychological effect,” Sorenson said. “One night I met McGinnis at the library. He is half a year behind me in Lewis & Clark. We went to talking and decided to get some money easy. We first burglarized Dolby’s store. I should have quit then, but the business had a fascination. So I helped Turner in the Crescent store deal. That night a watchman passed within 4 feet of us but didn’t see us. There was quite a thrill in that.”

He said he has prepared himself, “psychologically speaking,” to serve a year or so in the penitentiary.

Apparently, Sorenson had given a lot of thought to various “psychological” concepts. He said he made it a point to avoid thinking about “burglary work” when anyone else was nearby.

“The thought might be communicated to them through the mind, and I didn’t want to get tipped off that way.”