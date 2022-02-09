Former Spokane Indian, MLB outfielder Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 9, 2022
Spokane Indians managing partner Bobby Brett knew Jeremy Giambi was going places.
“He showed up as a rookie, and there was not a doubt in my mind that he would play in the big leagues,” Brett said of Giambi’s one season playing in Spokane as a 21-year-old.
Giambi was found dead in his parents’ home in southern California on Wednesday. He was 47.
Drafted by the Kansas City Royals out of Cal State Fullerton in the sixth round in 1996, Giambi first landed with the Indians. He batted .273 with six home runs and 39 RBIs over 67 games.
“When he showed up, he was just way more mature,” Brett said. “He acted like a big leaguer from Day 1.”
Giambi made the majors two years later and batted .263 with 52 homers over six seasons with four teams.
“He was a ballplayer,” Brett said, “and he looked the part and acted the part.”
