Gonzaga Prep earns top GSL seeds to District 8 4A tourney; Undefeated Mead girls, Mt. Spokane boys tops in 3A

The District 8 4A and 3A tournaments start this week and the matchups are set as the top teams from the Greater Spokane League square off against rivals from the Mid-Columbia Conference.

Early-round games are hosted by the higher seed, with championship and third-place games played at the Spokane Arena Feb. 18-19.

In 4A and 3A, the top three finishers in each district tournament earn a berth to the regional round of state, Feb. 25-26.

The Greater Spokane League 2A division still has a couple of league games to go to decide seeds to that tourney, which gets underway Tuesday.

Here’s a quick schedule of seeds and upcoming games.

Boys

4A: Gonzaga Prep (13-7, 8-1), by virtue of its 64-60 overtime win over Mt. Spokane on Tuesday, earned the GSL’s top seed to the 4A tournament and the first-round bye that comes with it.

Central Valley (14-6, 7-2) is the No. 2 seed and hosts Chiawana (13-7) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The winner of that travels to MCC No. 1 seed Kamiakin (18-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Lewis and Clark (7-12, 3-6) earned the third seed and hosts Hanford (8-12) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the play-in game.

That winner travels to Richland (17-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. to earn the opportunity to face G-Prep on Tuesday.

The boys 4A championship game is Feb. 18 at the Arena at 8:30 p.m. The third-place game is Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

3A: All first-round games are on Saturday. Mt. Spokane (17-4, 7-2), which has been ranked in the state media poll’s top five all season, is the GSL’s top seed. The Wildcats host GSL No. 5 seed North Central (5-14, 2-7) at 6 p.m.

GSL No. 2 seed Mead (10-10, 6-3) earned a home game with its win over Ferris on Jan. 4. The Panthers host Hermiston (4-18) at 7 p.m.

The Saxons (15-5, 6-3) settled for the No. 3 seed and travel to Walla Walla (10-10) at 6 p.m. University (12-8, 5-4) secured the GSL’s fourth seed and plays at Kennewick (12-8) at 5 p.m.

The boys 3A championship game is Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. The third-place game is Feb. 19 at noon.

Girls

4A: Gonzaga Prep (17-3, 8-1) won the 4A top seed and earned a bye in the first round. MCC champion Pasco (19-0) looms on the other side of the bracket.

Lewis and Clark (10-9, 5-4) is the second GSL 4A seed and hosts Richland (14-6) on Saturday at 5 p.m. Central Valley (10-9, 4-5), the league’s third seed, travels to Kamiakin (13-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The winner of that plays at Chiawana (15-5) on Saturday, with that winner facing G-Prep.

The girls 4A championship game is Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The third-place game is Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

3A: Mead (19-0, 9-0) completed its undefeated earlier this week and gets the top seed as GSL champ. The Panthers host GSL No. 5 Cheney (7-13, 2-7) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Ferris (16-4, 7-2) is the GSL’s second seed and hosts the MCC’s third-place team at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane (8-11, 5-4) is the third seed and goes on the road to face Kennewick (8-11) on Saturday at 5 p.m. Fourth-seeded University (7-12, 4-5) travels to Hermiston, Oregon, on Friday at 5 p.m. to face the Bulldogs (12-9)

The girls 3A championship game is Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m. The third-place game is Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m.