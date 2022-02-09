The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Gonzaga Prep earns top GSL seeds to District 8 4A tourney; Undefeated Mead girls, Mt. Spokane boys tops in 3A

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 9, 2022

Gonzaga Prep Bullpups forward Jayden Stevens (14) celebrates Gonzaga Prep Bullpups forward Jamil Miller's (10) half court shot against the University Titans in the second half of a high school basketball game at Gonzaga Prep on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in Spokane WA. (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga Prep Bullpups forward Jayden Stevens (14) celebrates Gonzaga Prep Bullpups forward Jamil Miller's (10) half court shot against the University Titans in the second half of a high school basketball game at Gonzaga Prep on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in Spokane WA. (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The District 8 4A and 3A tournaments start this week and the matchups are set as the top teams from the Greater Spokane League square off against rivals from the Mid-Columbia Conference.

Early-round games are hosted by the higher seed, with championship and third-place games played at the Spokane Arena Feb. 18-19.

In 4A and 3A, the top three finishers in each district tournament earn a berth to the regional round of state, Feb. 25-26.

The Greater Spokane League 2A division still has a couple of league games to go to decide seeds to that tourney, which gets underway Tuesday.

Here’s a quick schedule of seeds and upcoming games.

Boys

4A: Gonzaga Prep (13-7, 8-1), by virtue of its 64-60 overtime win over Mt. Spokane on Tuesday, earned the GSL’s top seed to the 4A tournament and the first-round bye that comes with it.

Central Valley (14-6, 7-2) is the No. 2 seed and hosts Chiawana (13-7) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The winner of that travels to MCC No. 1 seed Kamiakin (18-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Lewis and Clark (7-12, 3-6) earned the third seed and hosts Hanford (8-12) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the play-in game.

That winner travels to Richland (17-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. to earn the opportunity to face G-Prep on Tuesday.

The boys 4A championship game is Feb. 18 at the Arena at 8:30 p.m. The third-place game is Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

3A: All first-round games are on Saturday. Mt. Spokane (17-4, 7-2), which has been ranked in the state media poll’s top five all season, is the GSL’s top seed. The Wildcats host GSL No. 5 seed North Central (5-14, 2-7) at 6 p.m.

GSL No. 2 seed Mead (10-10, 6-3) earned a home game with its win over Ferris on Jan. 4. The Panthers host Hermiston (4-18) at 7 p.m.

The Saxons (15-5, 6-3) settled for the No. 3 seed and travel to Walla Walla (10-10) at 6 p.m. University (12-8, 5-4) secured the GSL’s fourth seed and plays at Kennewick (12-8) at 5 p.m.

The boys 3A championship game is Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. The third-place game is Feb. 19 at noon.

Girls

4A: Gonzaga Prep (17-3, 8-1) won the 4A top seed and earned a bye in the first round. MCC champion Pasco (19-0) looms on the other side of the bracket.

Lewis and Clark (10-9, 5-4) is the second GSL 4A seed and hosts Richland (14-6) on Saturday at 5 p.m. Central Valley (10-9, 4-5), the league’s third seed, travels to Kamiakin (13-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The winner of that plays at Chiawana (15-5) on Saturday, with that winner facing G-Prep.

The girls 4A championship game is Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The third-place game is Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

3A: Mead (19-0, 9-0) completed its undefeated earlier this week and gets the top seed as GSL champ. The Panthers host GSL No. 5 Cheney (7-13, 2-7) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Ferris (16-4, 7-2) is the GSL’s second seed and hosts the MCC’s third-place team at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane (8-11, 5-4) is the third seed and goes on the road to face Kennewick (8-11) on Saturday at 5 p.m. Fourth-seeded University (7-12, 4-5) travels to Hermiston, Oregon, on Friday at 5 p.m. to face the Bulldogs (12-9)

The girls 3A championship game is Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m. The third-place game is Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories