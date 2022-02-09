A Grip on Sports: The downhill race to the weekend will be super (or is it Super?) from here on out

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Some mornings it is just hard to get out of bed. This happens way too often on Wednesdays. But by noon, the outlook begins to brighten. The realization hits. The weekend looms. And this weekend will be super, with a capital S. And a trademark.

• Yes, the Super Bowl will be held this Sunday in Los Angeles. (Or “The Big Game” as it is called in advertisements.) It will probably be beautiful in the city. Mid-February isn’t always that way – a cool rain is common – but it wouldn’t matter anyway. The game will be indoors. Inside the newest, most expensive football palace in America, SoFi Stadium.

Seems like a waste in a city that is known for its sunshine and warm weather, but what do we know? After all, if the top of the stadium was open to the elements, people might be reticent to spend $55,000 on a ticket. And there wouldn’t be a way to televise the game on the roof, so passing airplane passengers can watch as well.

The game itself could be fun – if the Bengals’ offensive line can hold up against Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defensive pressure. But like last year’s Super Bowl, when the Chiefs’ decimated group folded against Tampa Bay’s unrelenting rush, we’re expecting one team to move the ball and the other to spend a lot of time helping its quarterback up off the turf.

The best part of the game may just be the anticipation, so enjoy the next few days. Like the commercials, the game itself may be a letdown.

• We’re thinking of wandering down to the Davenport tonight and munching on a shrimp flatbread. Not because we have turned into Sean Farnham overnight – though the height would be nice when the next light bulb burns out – but because we may just bump into Tommy Lloyd.

His Arizona team plays at Pullman on Thursday night and the Wildcats have made it a tradition since Lute Olson was coach to spend the night before at Spokane’s upscale hotel.

Whether Lloyd’s team will continue the tradition is unknown – he was asked about it earlier this week and was non-committal, probably trying to avoid a bunch of distractions – but it would be fun to share an appetizer, an adult beverage and thoughts about ball-screen offense.

Somewhat like old times.

• Speaking of ex-Bulldogs, Domantas Sabonis was traded Tuesday from the Indiana Pacers to the Siberian Kings.

OK, so we exaggerate. But only a little. To the NBA, Sacramento is about as close to Siberia as you can get. Metaphorically speaking, of course. Sacramento is a beautiful city with pleasant weather and a fine, upstanding population.

But when was the last time you thought about the Sacramento Kings? If you’re not in an NBA fantasy league, probably years ago. They just aren’t relevant in the league. Haven’t been since, maybe, Chris Webber’s heyday.

And here is one of the NBA’s best power forwards, a double-double machine, exiled to the hinterlands of the league standings. Now, to be fair, Indiana is struggling this year as well. The guards the Pacers received, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, might just be what they need.

Still, Sabonis seemed like a fixture in Indianapolis. Until he wasn’t.

Gonzaga: Jim Meehan wasn’t about to miss writing about the Sabonis trade. We have a link above but if you skipped our rambling, here is the story again. … Jim also delved into the bracket projections today, with particular emphasis on Lloyd’s Arizona team and if it could end up playing Gonzaga in the tournament. … Jim, John Blanchette and Richard Fox spent some time Monday talking about Gonzaga in the latest episode of Zags Basketball Insiders. … Auburn lost at Arkansas last night, so if GU takes care of business this weekend, they should be atop both polls. … Around the WCC, it wasn’t a good night for the conference’s quest for four NCAA teams. Saint Mary’s went into Santa Clara and lost 77-72. Call it a pre-GU trap game. … San Francisco had an even worse defeat, mainly because the 69-68 loss to Portland came at home. And it was against Portland. … Pacific did well in Los Angeles but fell at No. 21 USC. … Alex Barcello is speaking up as BYU struggles.

WSU: Lloyd’s Arizona team, ranked fourth nationally, will be the Cougars biggest test thus far this season. Don’t take my word for it. Kyle Smith thinks so. Colton Clark has more in this story. … The game is so important Jon Wilner wrote about it in today’s Mercury News. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, there was a conference game last night. UCLA traveled north and downed Stanford. … In nonconference action, USC struggled with Pacific but pulled out a 74-68 win late. … An Oregon State freshman has stepped up recently. … Colorado is down a few players as it gets ready for the weekend. … In football news, commissioner George Kliavkoff is already formulating his media negotiation strategy. … Washington had a little more trouble than expected keeping players from leaving. … Oregon needs to replace its running backs and find some more receivers.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Weber State is surging and is back on top of the standings. … Northern Arizona has a tough stretch ahead.

Preps: The week of spirit games continued last night at the Arena, with Central Valley sweeping the Stinky Sneaker contests. Dave Nichols was there and has this story. … The boys’ league race came down to the final game, with Gonzaga Prep getting past Mt. Spokane 64-60 in overtime. Steve Christilaw was at Mt. Spokane and has this story. … Dave also has a roundup of the rest of the area action from Tuesday night. … An Idaho high school team is boycotting games until a coaching change is made.

Track and field: John Blanchette has a preview of this Friday’s Lilac Grand Prix at The Podium.

Seahawks: Richard Sherman has troubles of his own. He might want to get those taken care of before taking on the Seahawk fans. … The two quarterbacks in Sunday’s game have taken different NFL paths. … Karl Scott may be joining the defensive staff.

Sounders: With his stars back from international play, Brian Schmetzer can boast about his talent.

Kraken: Seattle heads back to the ice after the all-star break.

Storm: Jordin Canada has left the Storm for the L.A. Sparks.

• You know what exciting task is on my to-do list today? Cleaning out the upstairs drains. Home ownership is never as glamorous as one might think. Until later …