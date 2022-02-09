Prep roundup: Lakeside, Deer Park boys survive elimination games in 1A districts; Clarkston girls win GSL league game

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

District 7 1A

Lakeside 64, Riverside 46: Dayne Kreuch scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and the Eagles (14-8) beat the visiting Rams (3-16) in a first-round game.

Lakeside faces Colville in a semifinal on Friday at West Valley HS.

Calvin Mikkelsen added 16 points for Lakeside. Jordan Nortz led Riverside with 13 points.

Deer Park 51, Medical Lake 49: Ian Stapf scored 13 points and the Stags (10-7) defeated the Cardinals (7-11) in a first-round game.

Deer Park advanced to a semifinal against Freeman on Friday at West Valley.

Seth Hickman and Tanner Watson added 12 points apiece for Deer Park. Tyler Sembly led Medical Lake with 15 points.

District 7 1B

Inchelium 53, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 38: Dakatta Seymour scored 15 points and the visiting Hornets (6-11) beat the Wildcats (3-10) in a first-round game. Lance Berkey led WCK with 19 points.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 83, Moscow 47: The Vikings (13-4, 6-2) topped the Bears (12-8, 4-2) in an Inland Empire game.

Sandpoint 58, Post Falls 56: Parker Childs scored 14 points, Arie VanDenBerg had 12 and Ethan Butler added 11 and the Bulldogs (5-13, 1-5) beat the Trojans (3-16, 0-8) in an Inland Empire game.

Girls basketball

Clarkston 60, Rogers 23: Erika Pickett scored 12 points and the visiting Bantams (13-6, 7-2) beat the Pirates (2-16, 2-7) in a GSL 2A game.

Eloise Teasley added nine points and grabbed nine rebounds with four assists and three steals for Clarkston.

District 9 1B

Garfield-Palouse 55, Liberty Christian 18: Kenzi Pedersen scored 25 points with 19 rebounds and seven steals and the Vikings (12-3) beat the Patriots (2-15) in a first-round game. Kara Blomgren chipped in with 11 points for Gar-Pal, which faces Pomeroy on Friday in a district semifinal. Pomeroy topped Sunnyside Christian 30-26.

Oakesdale 43, DeSales 34: Marilla Hockett scored 21 points with six 3-pointers and the visiting Nighthawks (10-7) beat the Irish (6-10) in a first-round game. Oakesdale faces Colton, which beat Yakama Trbial 76-40, in a semifinal on Friday.

Idaho

Sandpoint 48, Lakeland 37: Aliya Strock and Daylee Driggs scored 10 points apiece and the Bulldogs (11-8) beat the Hawks (7-10) in Game 1 of the District 1 4A championship series.

Sofia Platte added eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Sandpoint. Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is Friday at Sandpoint.

Timberlake 53, Bonners Ferry 50: McKennah Kronenberg scored nine points and hit a go-ahead 3-point shot with 2.5 seconds left and the Tigers (16-6) beat the Badgers (10-12) in District 1 3A loser-out game.