Prestige Senior Living offers Ageless Grace webinar

The region’s Prestige Senior Living facilities will offer a series of free webinars on “Ageless Grace” held during Thursdays this month.

The first one begins 11 a.m. Thursday and continues at the same time weekly through Feb. 24. Elicia Stewart, a Prestige Care wellness coach, is scheduled to guide the exercises.

Ageless Grace is broken into 21 exercises – called tools – that can be performed regardless of age or physical challenges. These tools function as games to challenge the brain’s plasticity and improve memory. They are designed to augment and mend the brain’s neural pathways, which can regress or stop developing as one ages.

Everyone who attends the webinar series is invited to join the Prestige community for multiple, free and in-person Ageless Grace sessions, a news release said.

The brain fitness program, Ageless Grace, is designed for seniors and their loved ones to promote the healthy longevity of the body and mind.

In the past six years, Ageless Grace has grown to support seniors in 50 states and 16 countries. It’s inspired by Prestige’s Celebrations wellness program to nurture the mind, body and spirit and give seniors choices and freedom to celebrate life.

For more information and to RSVP, visit prestigecanhelp.com. For calls, contact Prestige Assisted Living at Legends Park, (208) 666-9900, or Sullivan Park Assisted Living Community, (509) 922-1644.