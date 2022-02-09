Running Tab: Zona Blanca’s new Jalisco menu, local Bengals fan Adam Shackleford’s Super Bowl party and pizza

Editor’s note: The schedule for Chefs Shuck With Us at Zona Blanca on Wednesdays was updated after deadline Monday afternoon.

It has been a roller coaster few weeks for chef and restaurateur Chad White. On Jan. 24, White announced plans to open Uno Mas, a taco shop in Spokane Valley in the former Hello Sugar space, in mid-March with business partners Ramsey Pruchnic of Hello Sugar and Travis Thosath of TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ, in which White is also an owner.

On Sunday morning, the “Top Chef” season 13 cheftestant and 2020 James Beard Award nominee announced the closing of his two High Tide Lobster Bar locations in town in the Numerica and Wonder buildings effective immediately this week due to the skyrocketing cost of lobster.

Back to the good news category, my sister Michelle Harmon and I stopped in Zona Blanca (157 S. Howard St., (509) 241-3385, limefishsalt.com) last Thursday and ordered White’s entire new Jalisco menu. The balance of flavor and spice is perfect in every menu and cocktail offering, and White plans to offer menus inspired by other regions every few months.

The Jalisco menu for at least through March: Horchata de Fresa (rice milk, cinnamon and macerated strawberries) with tequila or rum; a Cazuela Voladora cocktail (grapefruit, orange, lime, tequila, Squirt and a popsicle); and Chile Verde de Ostion (roasted oysters, chile verde mayo and chicharron crumble).

Also: Tacos de Lengua (braised beef tongue, salsa negro, onion and cilantro); Torta Ahogada, or Drowned Sandwich (carnitas, jitomate salsa, frijoles refritos and onion); Carne en su Jugo (skirt steak, frijoles pintos, onion, cilantro, lime, radish and tortillas); and Jericalla con Fresa (vanilla custard, strawberry sauce and burnt pepita brittle).

Meanwhile, Philip Stanton, chef and owner of Park Lodge in Kendall Yards, is the guest chef for this Wednesday’s weekly cancer fundraiser Chefs Shuck With Us at Zona Blanca. The remaining lineup: C.J. Callahan, owner of Inland Pacific Kitchen and Hogwash Whiskey Den, alongside mixologist Josh Neumeier on Feb. 16; Hanis Cavin of Eat Good Group, and formerly of Zona Blanca, on Feb. 23; Sara Hauman of “Top Chef” on March 2; and Maylin Chavez of Olympia Oyster Bar on March 9.

I’ve attended two Chefs Shuck With Us Wednesdays and really enjoyed the events that put the fun in fundraiser. Chefs Shuck With Us ends March 9 … for now.

Cincinnati Bengals and Super Bowl

I chatted Monday morning with Emrys Fermentations investor, former Spokane Shock head coach and Cincinnati native Adam Shackleford, who is a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan, as is his family here in Spokane and Ohio.

Was Shackleford surprised that the Bengals upset the Chiefs on Jan. 30? “I was! Especially early with the Chiefs up 18 points,” Shackleford said. “This team has some resilience and the ability to come back. They’re also the least penalized team in the NFL.”

His Super Bowl party this Sunday will be Cincinnati-centric: “There are some things we’ll do that are Cincinnati staples. Skyline Chili – I grew up on it. Grippos potato chips. And I’m working on getting Graeter’s Ice Cream, but there has been some waiting time.”

And his prediction? “I’m going to go with the Bengals winning 27-24. It’s going to be a great game. I cannot not pick my team. They’ve been so bad in recent years. I think I was 12 the last time they went to the Super Bowl. My sons are Bengals fans, too. We’re going to have fun on Sunday.”

National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and YorkTest has released a survey listing the most popular pizza toppings by state. Pepperoni is No. 1 in 24 states, including Washington, while our state also lists cheese alongside pepperoni in a tie. Aren’t we indecisive?!

Also of note: National Latte Day is Feb. 11. “Latté all day” doesn’t have the same ring to it as “rosé all day,” but I still enjoy lattés.

CDAide Care Affair

The fourth annual CDAide Care Affair is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Coeur d’Alene Resort, and our weekly Food columnist Ricky “In the Kitchen With Ricky” Webster of Rind and Wheat brought the fundraiser to my attention.

The evening of auction, appetizer, dinner, dessert and champagne benefits the nonprofit CDAide, which serves those working in Coeur d’Alene area restaurants and hotels by providing resources and emergency financial assistance.

Meanwhile, Rind and Wheat, formerly open Tuesdays through Sundays and closed Mondays and Tuesdays, is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays. Take note!

Taste Spokane

The Wishing Star Foundation fundraiser Taste Spokane, “An Evening Under the Stars,” is at Northern Quest Resort & Casino from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday. The cocktail-attire affair, for ages 21 and older, will feature small sips and samples from area restaurants, wineries, brewers and distillers.

Hidden Bagel

After our feature, “For the love of bagels,” ran on Jan. 19, readers have asked about Scoop owner Jennifer Davis’ new Hidden Bagel, which shares the Scoop location space at 1001 W. 25th Ave. on the South Hill.

Until her in-person shop is fully open, Davis is posting the bagel menu at 3 p.m. daily (except Sundays because Hidden Bagel is closed Mondays) at hiddenbagel.com for preorder and pickup the next day from 9 a.m.-noon. Davis says business has been brisk, with many return customers, and she is very thankful. Meanwhile, my resolution to eat less carbs is being challenged by Hidden Bagel’s many options.