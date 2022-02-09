Washington State football products Abraham Lucas, Jaylen Watson and Max Borghi invited to NFL combine

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Three NFL hopefuls from Washington State took major steps toward their professional goals Tuesday, when each of them received an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas, cornerback Jaylen Watson and running back Max Borghi will represent the Cougars at the pre-NFL draft training event, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7.

A total of 324 pro prospects are invited to this year’s combine.

Both Lucas and Watson recently boosted their draft stock during the Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama. Borghi competed in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last month. The NFL draft begins April 28.

Lucas anchored WSU’s line over the past four years, starting 42 games. He graded out as the Pac-12’s top pass-blocking tackle, per Pro Football Focus. Watson played at WSU for two years, emerging in 2020 as one of the more physically imposing CBs in the NCAA. Borghi ended his Coug career tied with Steve Broussard atop the program’s all-time scoring leaderboard with 41 touchdowns.

All three of them had the option of returning to WSU for a final season, but instead opted to enter the draft pool.