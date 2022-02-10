10 under $10 for Feb. 11-18 – Zonky Night, ‘Valentine’s Day,’ ‘Safari’ and ‘I Saw You!’

1 Zonky Night – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Jazz band Zonky Night visits Lucky You Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com and call (509) 474-0511. Admission: $10

2 “Valentine’s Day” – 7:05 p.m. Monday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Intertwining couples and singles in Los Angeles break up and make up based on the pressures and expectations of Valentine’s Day. Directed by Garry Marshall. Rated PG-13. 2010; 125 minutes. (509) 327-1050. Admission: $5

3 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 “I Saw You!” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. An improv show inspired entirely by “missed connections.” Bring your favorite family-friendly “cheers and jeers” and “I saw you’s” to submit during the show. Reservations recommended. This show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Lucas Brown – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter Lucas Brown visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

6 John Firshi – 7 p.m. Friday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. John Firshi visits Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

7 The Shift – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Rock cover group the Shift visits Curley’s Hauser Junction. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit curleys.biz and call (208) 773-5816. Admission: FREE

8 Heather King Band – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. The Heather King Band will perform covers from a wide range of genres at Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Heather King Band on Facebook. Admission: FREE

9 Hardwood Heart – 9 p.m. Friday, John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Bluegrass, folk and Americana group Hardwood Heart visits John’s Alley. For more information, visit Hardwood Heart on Facebook. Admission: $5

10 The Jason Perry Band – 9 p.m. Friday, 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. Funk, rock and soul group the Jason Perry Band visits 219 Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit 219 Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE