100 years ago in Spokane: Some Lewis & Clark boys formed an ‘outlaw’ dance club, and a baby showed remarkable progress after swallowing a safety pin

A group of Lewis & Clark High School boys defied school rules and formed an “outlaw” dance club.

They announced plans for a dance on Feb. 22, and school officials were not pleased.

The boys, said the principal, “have acted under a misapprehension of school wishes in this matter.”

The only dances sanctioned by the school were the ones sponsored and chaperoned by the parent-teacher association.

The rule banning student-formed dance clubs was instituted a year earlier. A number of such clubs, composed of high school boys, held dances at “various places in town, which were largely unchaperoned and uncontrolled.”

The principal called for the dance to be called off, but the boys had yet to do so.

From the medical beat: Bessie Jane Buckley, an 8-month-old baby from Nez Perce, Idaho, swallowed a safety pin.

X-rays showed an open pin in her stomach

Her parents brought Bessie Jane to Spokane, where doctors monitored the situation with X-rays for several days. The pin was “traveling about the stomach.” Then it entered the intestine.

Finally, “it left the body” in what the paper called “natural processes.” Bessie Jane suffered no ill effects.

From the weather beat: The iced-over Lake Coeur d’Alene “appears about ready for breakup,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported.

Warmer weather had arrived. Boats would be able to reach some of the smaller bays soon.