Boy, 6, dies in snowmobile crash near Newport

A 6-year-old boy died and his father was treated for hypothermia after a snowmobile accident on Wednesday northwest of Newport, Washington, according to a Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Law enforcement and medical units responded to the accident around 5:45 p.m. near the 2500 block of Conklin Meadows Road, the release said. The snowmobile driver, David Betz, 52, of Newport, told units his snowmobile rolled over, pinning him and his son underneath. Betz was able to work himself free and call for help, deputies said.

Betz and medical personnel tried to save the boy, whose name was not released, but he died at the scene, the release said. A preliminary investigation showed no negligence or impairment by Betz.