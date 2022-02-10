Deputies respond to reports of several gunshots in Dishman Hills Natural Area; deputies unable to locate person(s) reportedly involved in target shooting

Several gunshots were reported Thursday afternoon in the Dishman Hills Natural Area in Spokane Valley, and law enforcement contacted one person who claimed to be with the person involved in target shooting.

Deputies responded to the shots fired reports around 12:45 p.m. in the Dishman Hills area south of the 8500 block of East Appleway, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. Washington State Patrol troopers were in the area and aided in the search.

Officers did not find a gun, however sheriff’s deputies believe they have information that may help identify those responsible, the release said.

Dishman Hills is a protected natural area of 530 acres. No shooting is allowed in the area.

Anyone with information may call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.