Five-star guard Anthony Black trims list to five schools, including Gonzaga, and NBA G League

Anthony Black, the only uncommitted five-star recruit in the 2022 class, has narrowed his list to five schools, including Gonzaga, and the NBA G League.

Black is also considering Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma State, TCU and the G League, according to 247sports. The 6-foot-7 guard has soared up 247sports’ rankings, rising from No. 87 in April, 2021, to No. 14 currently. He’s ranked No. 20 by ESPN.

Black recently was named to the 24-player McDonald’s All-American Game roster.

He visited Gonzaga in October for Kraziness in the Kennel and came away impressed with the environment inside the McCarthey Athletic Center for the Zags’ annual tip-off event.

“I knew it was a basketball school, but the culture, the people, the fans, everybody’s super invested in Gonzaga basketball,” Black told The Spokesman-Review. “Just seeing that was crazy.”

The 247sports’ crystal-ball projection for Black has Oklahoma State as the favorite at nearly 86%. OSU and Gonzaga are the only two programs listed as “warm” in gauging Black’s interest level.

Guard Jared McCain, a standout in the 2023 class, is expected to visit Gonzaga this weekend for Saturday’s game against Saint Mary’s. The 6-2 guard at Centennial High (Corona, Calif.), ranked No. 33 by 247sports, visited Duke last weekend.

Black transferred to Duncanville (Texas) High for his senior season. There have been a few stops and starts as he navigated through eligibility issues, but his versatile skill set has been on display when he’s been on the court.

He’s averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks for Duncanville (26-1), according to MaxPreps.

Since 2020, the G League has offered a one-year developmental program for top prospects who can earn a six-figure salary instead of taking the traditional collegiate route to the pros. Fanbo Zeng, a 2022 standout from China who committed to Gonzaga, changed his mind and is currently playing for the G League Ignite.