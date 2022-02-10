Gonzaga difference makers: Rasir Bolton, Chet Holmgren lead rout over Pacific
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 10, 2022
RASIR BOLTON
DIFFERENCE MAKERS
The senior torched Pacific’s defense with four 3-pointers and 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The Iowa State transfer’s previous season high was 17 points vs. Tarleton State. He scored 29 vs. Florida A&M in a 2019 game. The 6-foot-2 guard added four rebounds, three assists and no turnovers in 24 minutes.
CHET HOLMGREN
The freshman center produced another strong effort, particularly as Gonzaga was constructing an 18-point halftime advantage. The 7-footer was 2 of 2 inside the arc and 2 of 2 on 3-pointers while scoring 12 first-half points. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds in just 23 minutes. He’s reached double figures in nine straight games.
KEY MOMENT
Gonzaga steadily built on its lead throughout, but a 12-2 run early in the first half put Pacific in a 22-8 hole. Holmgren started it with a field goal, Julian Strawther added a 3-pointer and putback and Andrew Nembhard capped it with another 3. Pacific trailed by at least 11 points the rest of the way.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.