Gonzaga difference makers: Rasir Bolton, Chet Holmgren lead rout over Pacific

RASIR BOLTON

DIFFERENCE MAKERS





The senior torched Pacific’s defense with four 3-pointers and 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The Iowa State transfer’s previous season high was 17 points vs. Tarleton State. He scored 29 vs. Florida A&M in a 2019 game. The 6-foot-2 guard added four rebounds, three assists and no turnovers in 24 minutes.

CHET HOLMGREN

The freshman center produced another strong effort, particularly as Gonzaga was constructing an 18-point halftime advantage. The 7-footer was 2 of 2 inside the arc and 2 of 2 on 3-pointers while scoring 12 first-half points. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds in just 23 minutes. He’s reached double figures in nine straight games.

KEY MOMENT





Gonzaga steadily built on its lead throughout, but a 12-2 run early in the first half put Pacific in a 22-8 hole. Holmgren started it with a field goal, Julian Strawther added a 3-pointer and putback and Andrew Nembhard capped it with another 3. Pacific trailed by at least 11 points the rest of the way.