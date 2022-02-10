‘I hope the Davenport has lots of shrimp’: Hotel will sell Farnham Flatbreads to benefit cancer fund when ESPN analyst returns this week

Sean Farnham can’t help but profess his love for Spokane, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball and The Davenport Hotel shrimp flatbreads while calling college basketball games on ESPN.

The former UCLA basketball player’s passion for the popular product inspired a name change. Those who order the shrimp flatbread at the Safari Room Fresh Grill and Bar at the Davenport simply ask for “The Farnham Flatbread.”

When the Zags were trouncing San Diego earlier in the month, the ESPN basketball analyst was asked, on-air, why he enjoys “The Farnham Flatbread,” spicy shrimp, tomato and mozzarella, so much. After explaining why he can’t get enough of the Davenport Hotel delicacy, Farnham received a note.

“I got a direct message before the game even ended asking me whether I would serve Farnham Flatbreads when I come back to Spokane from the Davenport and I said ‘yes,’” Farnham said while calling from his Bristol, Connecticut office. “Just like I served them up last year, the money will go to the Coaches vs. Cancer program.

Farnham, 44, will return to town Friday, which is the day before he will be behind the microphone for the Zags-St. Mary’s game at McCarthey Athletic Center. Farnham will deliver each sandwich ordered to the table Friday night and a portion of all of the Farnham Flatbread proceeds will go to the cause, which supports the American Cancer Society.

“Cancer is something that has unfortunately touched everyone’s lives,” Farnham said. “We all know a family member, a co-worker or a friend, who has been diagnosed with cancer; 1.8 million people will hear that they have cancer this year and more than 700,000 will die of cancer this year.”

Farnham lost his father-in-law, who battled cancer.

“He fought hard every single day for his grandchildren,” Farnham said. “My wife was his primary caregiver. They told my father-in-law that he had five or six years to live but he battled cancer for 14 years. So I’m really passionate about the battle against cancer and I’m blown away by the generosity of the Davenport staff.”

Farnham’s father was recently diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma. “It hit us again, and I’m going to do all that I can to help find a cure for this horrible disease,” Farnham said. “It’s terrible, especially during COVID. So many people didn’t get to the doctor like they would have due to the pandemic and may have missed an early diagnosis.”

Those who can’t make it to the Davenport can still help by sending the cost of the sandwich to Farnham’s Coaches vs. Cancer fund. “The sandwich is about $13 so that will go to the fund,” Farnham said. “So you can support the cause even if you have other plans Friday.”

When Farnham served up the sandwiches last March, $5,000 was raised for Coaches vs. Cancer. “I hope we can exceed that,” Farnham said. “I hope a lot of my favorite sandwiches are sold that night. It’s going to be a memorable night. I hope the Davenport has lots of shrimp.”

Speaking of memorable, Farnham recalls the exact date the first time he tried what became his signature sandwich. “The first spicy shrimp flatbread I had was on November 9, 2010. How can I forget it? I never had anything quite like it.”

How many Farnham Flatbreads should Gonzaga freshman phenom Chet Holmgren consume to bulk up?

“I think the Davenport would run out of shrimp before Chet eats enough that he doesn’t look so thin,” Farnham said while chuckling.

Farnham, who has called many Gonzaga games, believes that this could be the year the Zags finally win the national championship.

“There are about eight teams that can win a national championship and Gonzaga is one of them,” Farnham said. “The Zags are getting better each week. They know how to use Chet Holmgren better. They have so many weapons. Julian Strawther is taking over games. Andrew Nembhard is quietly having an impact as their point guard. I enjoy their success partly because of Spokane. I love every aspect of Spokane. It’s a rare city where everyone there is excited about the Zags. You can feel the passion. That makes Spokane such a unique place. I’ll be having breakfast or lunch there and people will ask me if the Gonzaga Bulldogs can win it all.”

While serving up sandwiches at the Davenport last March, Farnham predicted that the Zags would become the first NCAA team since the Indiana Hoosiers went wire to wire without a loss in 1976, to enjoy an undefeated season.

“I remember telling you that, and I was only one game off,” Farnham said.

Farnham will return to serve Farnham Flatbreads at the Davenport in April if the Zags win their first national championship.

“I’ll definitely come back to Spokane for that and for the parade,” Farnham said. “Maybe this will be the year Gonzaga wins the national championship. But if they don’t win this year, they will win it all eventually, whether it’s next year or five years from now.”

And when Gonzaga wins, you can celebrate by ordering a Farnham Flatbread.