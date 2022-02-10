Deputies: Man shoots, kills father during dispute northeast of Spokane

A man was arrested without incident after he allegedly shot and killed his father during a dispute with him Thursday night northeast of Spokane, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Mark Gregory.

Gregory said deputies responded to the fatal shooting a little after 8 p.m. on the 7000 block of N. Altamont Street.

He said initial information indicates a domestic situation between the man and his father escalated to the man shooting his dad. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drake B. Hughes, 24, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

During an interview with detectives, Hughes admitted he shot and killed his father, Gregory said in a statement.

Crime scene tape cordoned off streets in the neighborhood, and several law enforcement vehicles could be seen with flashing lights late Thursday night.

The father’s name will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later date.

Hughes is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.