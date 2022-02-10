Music calendar for Feb. 11-18 – Isaac Walton, the Fab Four, Lucas Brown, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Music

Country Music Night with Last Chance Band – Country. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Fireside Music Series: Isaac Walton – Soulful acoustic and rock. Friday and Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Tango Volcado – Tango band. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $17. (208) 457-8950.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

The Fab Four – Beatles tribute band. Postponed from March 13. Tickets will be honored on the new date, but ticketholders needing refunds should check with their point of purchase. Friday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $39.50-$62.50. (509) 227-7638.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Friday and Feb. 18, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs – Country. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

The Shift – Rock covers. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Heather King Band – Variety dance band. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Hardwood Heart – Bluegrass, folk and Americana. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Bright Moments – Jazz. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Arianna Quartet and Zuill Bailey – Classical. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $55. (509) 465-3591.

Palouse Choral Society: “This Is How You Love” – An evening of music about love and its many facets. Featuring PCS’s Chamber Choir, soloists and small ensembles. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 N.E. Orchard Drive, Pullman. $8-$20. (509) 332-2830. Sunday, 4-6 p.m. Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. $8-$20. (208) 743-9121.

Snacks at Midnight – Indie and funk. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Bullhead Saloon, 10211 S. Electric Ave., Four Lakes.

Jason Perry Band – Funk/rock/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Save Your Love For Me – Jazz. Monday, 7 p.m. The Bad Seed, 2936 E. Olympic Ave. $5-$10. (509) 822-7439.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six-piece band. Tuesday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Zonky Night – Jazz band. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Jerry Lee Raines – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Spokane Symphony Chamber Soirée – An intimate night of chamber music. Wine, refreshments, coffee and dessert are included with the concert ticket. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $68. (509) 465-3591.

Carter Hudson – Soul and blues. Wednesday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Thirsty Thursdays With Shawn Stratte – Piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Desperate8s – Four-person band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Fireside Music Series: Carli Osika – Country and soft rock. Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Devon Wade – Country. Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

The Red Not Chili Peppers with the Coulourflies – Tribute and cover band to Red Hot Chili Peppers and rock band. Feb. 18, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $18. (866) 468-7623.

Rock Candy – Rock and dance. Feb. 18, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Karma’s Circle – Rock. Feb. 18, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Caribbean Vibes With DJ Baile – 1990s reggae, soca and hip hop at Lion’s Lair. Feb. 18, 9 p.m. 205 W. Riverside Ave.

Loose Gazoonz – Variety cover band. Feb. 18, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dangerous Type Band – Rock. Feb. 18, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

The Sultry Swines – Rock. Feb. 18, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.