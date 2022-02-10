The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Landon Lewis leads Lewis and Clark boys to win in 4A district play-in game; Central Valley girls knocked out

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 10, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Boys basketball

District 8 4A

Lewis and Clark 61, Hanford 37: Landon Lewis scored 22 points and the Tigers (8-12) eliminated the visiting Falcons (7-14) in the district tournament play-in game.

LC travels to face Richland in a first-round game on Saturday.

Liam Cleary and Ashton Sieveke added 14 points apiece for the Tigers. Bryce Cramer led Hanford with 13 points.

District 7 2B

Colfax 68, Reardan 53: John Lustig scored 28 points and the Bulldogs (17-3) beat Reardan (10-11) in a quarterfinal game at West Valley.

Colfax faces Davenport in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Damian Damler added 16 points for Colfax. Cody Sprecher led Reardan with 20 points.

Davenport 55, St. George’s 45: Tennessee Rainwater scored 24 points and the Gorillas (17-4) beat the Dragons (9-11) in a quarterfinal.

Shawn Jones and Tanner Watkins led St. Georges with 17 points apiece.

Liberty 68, Asotin 50: Colton Marsh scored 23 points, Lincoln Foland added 17 and the visiting Lancers (17-2) beat the Panthers (8-10) in a quarterfinal.

Liberty faces Northwest Christian in a semifinal on Tuesday. Preston Overberg led Asotin with 19 points.

Northwest Christian 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46: The Crusaders (14-8) beat the Broncos (11-11) in a quarterfinal.

District 9 1B

DeSales 66, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 43: Jack Leske scored 21 points and the Irish (17-3) beat the visiting Broncos (9-9) in a first-round game. Tanner Fleming led SJEL with 11 points.

Oakesdale 71, Yakima Tribal 56: Jackson Perry scored 32 points, Ryan Henning added 24 and the Nighthawks (13-6) beat the visiting Eagles in a first-round game.

Tekoa-Rosalia 61, Liberty Christian 57: The Timberwolves (11-6) beat the Patriots (12-7) in a first-round game.

Sunnyside Christian 60, Pomeroy 46: The Knights (15-5) topped the Pirates (10-9) in a first-round game. 

Girls basketball

District 8 4A

Kamiakin 59, Central Valley 43:  Nikole Thomas scored 21 points and the Braves (14-7) eliminated the visiting Bears (10-10) in the district play-in game.

Autumn Agnew led CV with 20 points and Gabrielle Wilson added 13.

District 7 2B

Liberty 59, Northwest Christian 27: Teagan Colvin scored 16 points and the Lancers (17-1, 10-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (7-12, 3-9) in a quarterfinal at West Valley.

Liberty faces Kettle Falls in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Kettle Falls 45, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38: Mya Edwards scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (14-6) beat the Broncos (9-12) in a quarterfinal.

Ella Johnson added 14 points for Kettle Falls.

Reardan 55, St. George 48: Reardan (13-6) beat the Dragons (10-9) in a quarterfinal. Reardan will face Colfax in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Colfax 67, Upper Columbia 24: The Bulldogs (15-1) beat the Lions (8-6) in a first-round game. 

Idaho

Post Falls 75, Coeur d’Alene 72: The Trojans (17-7) edged the Vikings (19-5) in the District 1-2 5A second-place game. Post Falls plays Owyhee on Saturday in Grangeville in a state play-in game.

Wallace 51, Lakeside (ID) 47: The Miners (15-4) beat the Knights (10-6) in the ID 1AD1 District 1 championship game at North Idaho College.

