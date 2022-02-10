Stage listings for Feb. 11-18 – Rachel Feinstein, Adam Carolla, Phillip Kopczynski and Andy Woodhull

Comedy

I Saw You! – Improv show. Friday and Feb. 18 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Rachel Feinstein – Finalist on season 7 of “Last Comic Standing.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. and Monday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Phillip Kopczynski: Comedy Show – Club comic for corporate events and Eastern Washington native. Saturday, 8 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $20-$25. (208) 263-9191.

The Adam Carolla Show Live – Featuring “This Is a Live Podcast.” Thursday, 7 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $35. (509) 318-9998.

Andy Woodhull – Standup made his network TV debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2014. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Theater

“Peter and the Starcatcher” – Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (aka Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s bestselling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 20. 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15.

“Jersey Boys” – Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true. Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $52-$110. (509) 279-7000.

“Crazy In Love: A Devised Cabaret From the Heart” – Inspired by the three great interpretive singers who star in this Valentine’s Day piece of perfection as each gives their own personal story of love through song. Directed by David Garbarkewitz. Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 765-6006.

Fire Shut Up in My Bones – Celebrate Black History Month and explore the life of Charles Blow and his mother Billie through the eyes of Charles, from his childhood to his adulthood. Charles suffers many traumatizing events in his life and is ultimately faced with one question: whether to exact his revenge or begin his life anew. Directed by Terrance Blanchard. Starring Will Liverman, Angel Blue, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III. 210 minutes. Saturday, 12:55 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $25.20. (509) 489-0570. Also available: Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d’Alene. $25.44. (844) 462-7342.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Company: The Musical” – The habitually single Robert navigates serious dating through comedic attempts and interactions throughout the play. Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Thursday-Feb. 27.Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $18-$23. (509) 334-0750.

Living Voices: “Through the Eyes of a Friend” – “Through the Eyes of a Friend” is a live performance about the life of Anne Frank told from a new perspective. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $16. (208) 263-9191.

“Barrymore” – A two-person play that depicts John Barrymore a few months before his death in 1942 as he is rehearsing a revival of his 1920 Broadway triumph as Richard III. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $30. (509) 838-9727.