News >  Crime/Public Safety

Stevens County man dies after hitting power pole with truck along U.S. 395

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 10, 2022

This red 2001 Ford Ranger was totaled after the driver, John F. Grumbach, 77, of Valley, Washington, crashed the truck Thursday into a power pole on U.S. Highway 395 and Hafer Road four miles south of Chewelah. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

From staff reports

A 77-year-old Valley, Washington, man died after striking a power pole with the truck he was driving Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 395 4 miles south of Chewelah.

John F. Grumbach was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup north on the highway shortly before 7:30 a.m. when he attempted to make a right turn onto Hafer Road, according to the Washington State Patrol. Grumbach swerved and hit the power pole broadside, troopers said.

WSP said Grumbach was wearing a seatbelt and the cause of the crash was a “mechanical failure.”

