Stevens County man dies after hitting power pole with truck along U.S. 395
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 10, 2022
From staff reports
A 77-year-old Valley, Washington, man died after striking a power pole with the truck he was driving Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 395 4 miles south of Chewelah.
John F. Grumbach was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup north on the highway shortly before 7:30 a.m. when he attempted to make a right turn onto Hafer Road, according to the Washington State Patrol. Grumbach swerved and hit the power pole broadside, troopers said.
WSP said Grumbach was wearing a seatbelt and the cause of the crash was a “mechanical failure.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.