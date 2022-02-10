Stevens County man dies after hitting power pole with truck along U.S. 395

From staff reports

A 77-year-old Valley, Washington, man died after striking a power pole with the truck he was driving Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 395 4 miles south of Chewelah.

John F. Grumbach was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup north on the highway shortly before 7:30 a.m. when he attempted to make a right turn onto Hafer Road, according to the Washington State Patrol. Grumbach swerved and hit the power pole broadside, troopers said.

WSP said Grumbach was wearing a seatbelt and the cause of the crash was a “mechanical failure.”