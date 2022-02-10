Stream on Demand: Newly minted Oscar nominees are aplenty

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Zoë Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic tech worker who overhears what she believes is a murder in “Kimi” (2022, R). When no one believes her, she investigates on her own. Directed by Steven Soderbergh and set and shot (at least partly) in Seattle, it’s something of a 21st century twist on “Rear Window” for the surveillance culture. Rita Wilson co-stars. (HBO Max)

Kristin Stewart earned an Oscar nomination for her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer” (2021, R), Pablo Larrain’s intimate drama set over a troubled Christmas weekend as she suffers under the constant watch and criticism of the Royal Family. (Hulu)

“Flee” (Denmark, 2021, PG-13, with subtitles), the true story of an Afghani-born man in Denmark relating his escape from Taliban-run Afghanistan in the early 1980s, earned Oscar nominations in three categories: international feature, documentary and animated feature. (Hulu)

Arriving in advance of Valentine’s Day is “Marry Me” (2022, PG-13), a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez as a superstar singer who impulsively marries a stranger (Owen Wilson as a divorced dad) when she discovers her fiancé (Maluma) cheated on her. Streams same day as theaters. (Peacock)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in the limited series “The Girl Before” (TV-MA) as a woman who gets eerie premonitions after moving into a modern minimalist house where the previous inhabitant (Jessica Plummer) died. David Oyelowo co-stars in the four-part Hitchcockian thriller based on the novel by J.P. Delaney. (HBO Max)

Based on a true story, the limited series “Inventing Anna” (2022, TV-MA) stars Julia Garner as a German woman who conned New York’s elite she by posing as an heiress named Anna Delvey and Anna Chlumsky as the reporter who uncovered the fraud. Laverne Cox also stars in the Shonda Rhimes production. (Netflix)

Sunday’s “Super Bowl LVI” between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals streams live on Peacock.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Multiple Oscar-nominated “King Richard” (2021, PG-13) stars Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in this drama based on the complicated early life of the tennis champions. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Bill Murray stars as a curmudgeon who befriends a lonely boy in “St. Vincent” (2014, PG-13), also starring Melissa McCarthy and Naomi Watts.

Domestic robots stage a revolution in “Bigbug” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles), a science-fiction comedy from “Amelie” director Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Amazon Prime Video

The romantic comedy “I Want You Back” (2022, R) stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as strangers who team up to win back their respective exes (Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood) after getting dumped on the same weekend.

Other streams

Joe Carnahan directs the violent crime thriller “Copshop” (2021, R) starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo as killers whose smackdown in a small-town police station is interrupted by a corrupt cop, a garrulous serial killer (Toby Huss) and a whole lot of guns. (Peacock)

The limited-series documentary “Everything’s Gonna Be All White” (not rated) explores the many facets of racism, exploitation and discrimination in American history. New episodes on Fridays. (Showtime Anytime)

Lorna Watson plays a crime-solving Catholic nun in “Sister Boniface Mysteries” (not rated), a British murder mystery set in rural 1960s England. (BritBox)

Now available at Redbox

“King Richard,” “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.