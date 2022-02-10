Things to do in Spokane from Feb. 11-18 – Northwest Passages: Spokane Black Stories at Montvale Event Center

Things to do

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Valentine’s Cooking Demonstration and Wine Dinner – Learn to prepare oysters, shrimp ceviche, pork tenderloin and lavender meringue cookies. Meal paired with wine. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $125. (509) 822-7087.

Health Equity Listening Sessions – Department of Health is leading conversations for anyone who may have experienced health inequities or racism in the health care system to participate in listening sessions. Hosted via Microsoft Teams, for more information, contact healthequityimplementation@doh.wa.gov. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Presented by the Department of Health.

Cheap Skate Tuesday – Pay full-price skate admission and receive a free skate rental. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $7.25 adult; $5.25 ages 12 and younger; free ages 2 and younger. (509) 625-6601.

This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series – Dinner prepared by chef Steven and paired with three wines. Wednesdays through Feb. 23, 5 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25 meal. (509) 869-1572.

Cooking Class: Vegan Italian Cooking Class – Learn to make gnocchi marinara, vegan meatballs, stuffed mushrooms and hazelnut truffles. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Northwest Passages: Spokane Black Stories – Northwest Passages presents the inaugural Spokane Black Stories Symposium featuring submissions from local high school students. Discussion with Amber Dodd, Carl Maxey Racial-Equity reporter for The Spokesman-Review and The Black Lens; Kiantha Duncan, local NAACP president and The Spokesman-Review columnist; and Mandi Price, entertainment producer. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First Ave. $6. (509) 413-2915.

Revival, by George! Race, Grace and Style at Washington State College – Presentation by J. Phillip Gruen, associate professor in the School of Design and Construction at Washington State University, on early 20th century development of Georgian Revival architecture. Register by Feb. 16 at bit.ly/3BeggEP or contact Dave Shockley at preservationspokane@gmail.com. Hosted on Zoom. Presented by the Spokane Preservation Advocates. $10 general admission; free SPA members. Thursday, 6 p.m.

“How It’s Going, How It Started” Lecture Series – The Latah County historical society presents a four-part lecture series about historical context in present-day issues. Thursday, 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 882-8537.