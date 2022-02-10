What’s Worth Watching: ‘Marian Anderson,’ ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and ‘Raised by Wolves’

Directed by Rita Coburn, the documentary film “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” (2022) chronicles the life and career of opera star and civil rights pioneer Marian Anderson. The first African American to make her debut at the Metropolitan Opera, Anderson was officially billed as a contralto and relegated to low-status roles despite having more than the necessary vocal range for leading roles.

Drawing from performance recordings and a series of archival interviews from the 1950s, the documentary follows Anderson’s voice and perspective. In honor of Black History Month and what would’ve been Anderson’s 125th birthday Feb. 27, the documentary shows “how her quiet genius and breathtaking voice set the stage for Black performers in classical music and a louder voice for civil rights.”

“Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” is available on the PBS video app.

“Rick and Morty” (2022)

Returning for its fifth season, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s adult cartoon follows Rick, a jaded, sociopathic scientist, and his grandson Morty, a hormonal teen with a heart of gold, as the pair bounce around the multiverse causing just about as many problems as they manage to solve. Viciously comedic on the surface, the show deals with darkness in a way that leaves you with more to think about than you’d expect.

It may be a cartoon about a boy and his grandfather, but it is not intended for children. “Rick and Morty” is available on HBO Max.

“All of Us Are Dead” (2022)

A group of Korean students fights to survive after a botched science experiment turns their high school into ground zero for the zombie apocalypse. Cut off from all aid and the outside world by government efforts to contain the virus, the students scramble to protect themselves from the horrors surrounding them on campus, both living and undead.

Luckily, a few students have the smarts and the skills that might just get them through. “All of Us Are Dead” is available on Netflix.

“Raised by Wolves” (2022)

A former machine of war (Amanda Collin) and a service android (Abubakar Salim) are reprogrammed to raise and protect a group of human children on a virgin planet. Known to the children as Mother and Father, respectively, the androids intend to raise the children without religion but soon discover the pitfalls of controlling a society’s beliefs.

Back for its second season, “Raised by Wolves” is available on HBO Max.