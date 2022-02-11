Deputies arrest man reportedly responsible for firing shots at Dishman Hills Natural Area

Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly firing in the Dishman Hills Natural Area Thursday, claiming the man stole the pistol he fired from a family member .

Joel A. Young was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, firearm theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of violation a no-contact order, reckless endangerment and aiming or discharging firearms/dangerous weapons, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to the shots-fired reports around 12:45 p.m. in the Dishman Hills area south of the 8500 block of East Appleway, according to a previous sheriff’s office statement. Deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers searched but didn’t find a suspect.

Later Thursday night, a deputy received information Young might be in the area of East 16th Avenue and East Saltese Road, the news release said.

A deputy contacted Young by phone and Young “lied about his location multiple times, claiming to love the cat and mouse game,” the press release said.

Several deputies responded to the area and took Young into custody without incident. They said Young, a convicted felon, stole the gun he had used from a family members but returned it shortly after fleeing the scene.